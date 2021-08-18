Sex offender in Pitt County arrested after not reporting change of residence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested after not reporting his change of residence during an unannounced residence check as part of his sex offender status.

Alfredo Lopez, 33, of Washington, was found to be in violation of his status when he was discovered not living at his registered address. Law enforcement such as the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office regularly conducts unannounced residence checks to ensure that a sex offender who is registered within Pitt County is complying with the Sex Offender and Public Protection Registration Programs.

Officials said they discovered during a check on July 15 that Lopez was not living where he was listed, which is in the Pitt County area of Washington. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with fail to report new address. He was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

To learn more about the sheriff’s office and its sex offender registration services and the state’s requirements, head over to their website.