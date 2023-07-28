JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A convicted child rapist has been sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Herlano Corey was sentenced to 300-420 months (25-35 years) in prison for rape of a child by an adult and first-degree statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. If released from prison, Corey faces 192-291 months (16-24.25 years) probation. A permanent no-contact order from the victim was added.

A report that a minor was having sexual relations with a 39-year-old man was made on June 1, 2022, to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. The report included that Corey was a family friend of the victim. The Child Advocacy Center interviewed the victim, who disclosed the abuse was going on for two years.

A search warrant was executed on June 19, 2022, at Corey’s house in Richlands. Corey confessed during an interview with detectives on the same day after the search of his home.