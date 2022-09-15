NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A man identified as a sexually violent predator in Virginia was arrested Sept. 8 in New Bern.

Del Marcel Williams was wanted in Virginia for second-degree forcible sex offense and failing to register as a sex offender. He was arrested by New Bern police officers, along with U.S. Marshals, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and a fugitive warrant for failing to register as a sex offender outside of Virginia. Those charges are separate from and unrelated to the charges he’s facing in Virginia, according to a New Bern Police Department press release.

He is being held in the Craven County Jail under a $750,000 bond for his North Carolina charges, and no bond for his fugitive warrant from Virginia.

Williams was arrested after officers served a warrant in the Sunnyside community of New Bern. He is identified as a sexually violent predator in Virginia, according to the press release.