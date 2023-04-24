SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reports a 48-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man.

Tammy Teresa Etheridge of Sharpsburg was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quinton Earl Dortch, 47, also of Sharpsburg. Investigators said the two were previously in a relationship and that domestic violence has occurred in the past.

Etheridge was being held in the Wilson County Jail under no bond.

Wilson County deputies and Sharpsburg police responded at 10:35 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Circle. They found Dortch dead from a stab wound to the chest.