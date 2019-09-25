Onslow County authorities release new details on fatal officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: On Thursday, the Onslow County District Attorney’s Office and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office released new details on a standoff that ended with the suspect being fatally shot by police on Wednesday evening.



Here is the full statement released on Thursday by the Onslow County District Attorney’s Office:

“On the afternoon of September 25, 2019, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a vehicle stop on an individual operating a vehicle on Hwy. 111. The evidence shows that the individual refused to stop. The individual turned into Booth Lane in Richlands, NC. The individual displayed a firearm toward the trooper and the individual barricaded himself inside his residence. The NC State Highway Patrol, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team, and Jacksonville Police Department SWAT responded to the scene. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and contacted District Attorney Ernie Lee.



Around 7:00 p.m. after lengthy negotiations and attempts to end the situation peacefully, the individual fired a weapon in the direction of law enforcement and law enforcement returned fire. The individual was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. No officers were injured. At 7:11 p.m., Colonel Thomas contacted District Attorney Ernie Lee who responded to the scene. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney jointly requested an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation of the incident and the officer-involved shooting. The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident and upon completion of the investigation, reports will be provided to the District Attorney for review as to use of force.”



Here is the full statement released on Thursday by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office:



“Per standard operational procedure, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office made a joint request with the District Attorney for North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into this incident. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office refers all questions concerning the investigation to the District Attorney and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, which is standard procedure. No deputies, officers or trooper were injured during the incident.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.”

PREVIOUS:

District Attorney Ernie Lee for Onslow County confirms the suspect has been killed after a stand-off with law enforcement.

Jacksonville Police assisted the Onslow County Sheriff’s office while attempting to negotiate and de-escalate the situation. Authorities say at some point the individual fired shots and officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s office and the District Attorney’s office have requested that the SBI conduct the investigation.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

PREVIOUS:

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) There’s a large law enforcement presence in Richlands.

Officials said an armed man is barricaded inside a home.

It all started Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was attempting to pull a man over under the suspicion of driving drunk.

The driver refused to stop and forced the trooper to follow him to his residence.

At the residence, officials said the driver got out of the vehicle with a weapon and took cover forcing law enforcement to do the same.

The driver then ran into the house where he has currently locked himself in and will not corporate with law enforcement.

Officials are working together to get the situation resolved safely.

They are in the process of investigating the individual but in the meantime, law enforcement told WNCT that there is no evacuation for the community and no immediate threat.