Sheriff: Charlotte man and Hickory woman pulled over for speeding on I-85, caught with large quantity of marijuana

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man and a Hickory woman are facing multiple charges after the two were pulled over for speeding on I-85 and caught with illegal drugs, deputies said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-85 on Monday, Nov. 15, for a speeding violation.

During the roadside investigation, deputies said K-9 Kantor ‘alerted’ on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. The driver, Nicholas James Rosthal, 28, of Charlotte, and the passenger, Shuana Marie Crawford, 23, of Hickory, were the only two people inside the vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and a large quantity of suspected marijuana concentrate was located in the trunk. Deputies said they also located a money counter and about 60 glass containers. Approximately $5,000 in United States currency was located in the glove box, deputies said.

Both Rosthal and Crawford have been charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule 6 controlled substance. Rosthal was also charged with felony maintain a vehicle to keep and store drugs.

Both suspects were given bonds of $20,000 and are being held at the Rowan County Detention Center.