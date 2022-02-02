Sheriff: Gun found in student’s vehicle at Pasquotank County High School

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in Elizabeth City say an altercation at Pasquotank County High School led authorities to a gun inside of a student’s truck.

According to Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, a dispute between two students broke out on Monday, January 31 at Pasquotank County High School. During their investigation into the incident, they learned that one teen kept a handgun inside his vehicle parked in the school parking lot.

When School Resource Officers searched the vehicle, they found a .40 caliber pistol.

Deputies made it clear that there was no information to indicate that the weapon was meant to be used in a threatening major towards anyone.

The investigation is ongoing.