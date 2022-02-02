Sheriff: Gun found in student’s vehicle at Pasquotank County High School

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in Elizabeth City say an altercation at Pasquotank County High School led authorities to a gun inside of a student’s truck.

According to Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, a dispute between two students broke out on Monday, January 31 at Pasquotank County High School. During their investigation into the incident, they learned that one teen kept a handgun inside his vehicle parked in the school parking lot.

When School Resource Officers searched the vehicle, they found a .40 caliber pistol.

Deputies made it clear that there was no information to indicate that the weapon was meant to be used in a threatening major towards anyone.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV