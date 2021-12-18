Sheriff: Man charged after stealing patrol car, chase

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after leading officers on a chase in which a deputy was injured when his cruiser was hit by a stolen patrol car, a sheriff’s office said Friday.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says deputies saw an SUV speeding through Taylorsville around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Taylorsville Police Department began a chase, according to a news release.

The driver got out of the SUV, ignored a deputy’s commands to get on the ground and stole the deputy’s patrol car, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy fired at the suspect as he drove off. The suspect later rammed one of the pursuing patrol cars before getting out of the stolen cruiser.

Deputies then chased the man on foot, but the deputy whose car was rammed collapsed with what officials said was a head injury, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect, identified as Tony Timothy Martin, 35, of Taylorsville, was apprehended.

The sheriff’s office filed at least six charges against Martin, including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer. He is jailed on a $500,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.