BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged after he got into an argument with his grandmother and fired a shot at her with a rifle, a sheriff’s office said.

Nexstar’s WGHP reports the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday that deputies responded to a call from a residence in Burlington on Monday about an assault. When the deputies arrived, they saw the suspect assaulting his grandmother in the front yard, according to the news release.

Deputies stopped the assault, adding that the grandmother suffered minor injuries. During the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect fired a high-powered rifle in the direction of his grandmother. No one was hit.

Authorities arrested Noah Church, 19, and filed multiple charges, including felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and assault on a female. His status couldn’t be determined on Wednesday.