KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man charged in a fatal shooting fired shots at deputies before he was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Jason Odell Billings shot and killed a man in Kernersville before driving away from the scene, Nexstar’s WGHP reported.

Deputies located Billings and tried to make a traffic stop, but he refused and led deputies on a chase. According to the sheriff’s office, Billings fired shots out the window before he got rid of the gun.

Billings stopped on U.S. Highway 421 and deputies took him into custody. The gun was recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to first-degree murder, Billings was also charged with possession of firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer with intent to kill. He was jailed without bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.