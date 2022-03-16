MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was shot Tuesday evening in Monroe after deputies said he attempted to flee a traffic stop and used his vehicle to strike at least three deputy vehicles, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a sedan parked in the parking lot of the Sunny Food Mart on Walkup Avenue in Monroe late Tuesday evening.

As the deputy initiated the stop, authorities said the driver attempted to flee the scene by using his vehicle to strike at least three UCSO vehicles.

As the suspect was attempting to drive away, a deputy fired his gun and struck him, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies rendered aid to the man who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle had other people inside, but the driver was the only one injured. No deputies suffered any injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the suspect who was shot.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to conduct the investigation.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office confirmed.