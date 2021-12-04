Sheriff: Woman arrested after found passed out, impaired in Union County elementary school parking lot

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been arrested after deputies said she was discovered passed out and impaired inside her vehicle in the parking lot of a local elementary school.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Fairview Elementary School. The sheriff’s office said they received a report of a woman unconscious inside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they loudly called out to the woman who they said eventually regained consciousness. The woman has been identified as Kemberley Marshall of Monroe.

UCPS school administration and the school resource officer verified that Marshall had not entered the school building or interacted with any of the students during the day.

The sheriff’s office said the SRO at the scene found unprescribed Schedule II narcotics in Marshall’s possession and noted multiple indicators of impairment. Once medically cleared, Marshall was arrested and taken to the Union County Jail.

Marshall has been charged with one count of felony possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.