Sheriffs in Craven, Carteret, Pamlico counties announce multiple drug-related arrests as part of investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — At a press conference held Thursday morning by members of three local sheriff’s offices, officials announced the results of a massive narcotics investigation, which led to the arrest of 60 people.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis each spoke on their continued effort to prosecute drug offenders to the fullest extent of the law. They each spoke on the importance of death by distribution charges, which allow them to charge suspects and hold them accountable for overdose deaths.

Statistics

60 Suspects Arrested (Craven – 32, Carteret – 22, Pamlico – 6)

32 Felony Drug Trafficking Charges

74 Felony charges related to Manufacture/Sell/Delivery of Drugs

12 Felony Possession of Heroin

7 Felony Possession of Cocaine

3 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Arrests