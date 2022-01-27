Sheriffs in Craven, Carteret, Pamlico counties announce multiple drug-related arrests as part of investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — At a press conference held Thursday morning by members of three local sheriff’s offices, officials announced the results of a massive narcotics investigation, which led to the arrest of 60 people.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis each spoke on their continued effort to prosecute drug offenders to the fullest extent of the law. They each spoke on the importance of death by distribution charges, which allow them to charge suspects and hold them accountable for overdose deaths.
Below is information on the multi-county investigation and the arrests made.
Statistics
- 60 Suspects Arrested (Craven – 32, Carteret – 22, Pamlico – 6)
- 32 Felony Drug Trafficking Charges
- 74 Felony charges related to Manufacture/Sell/Delivery of Drugs
- 12 Felony Possession of Heroin
- 7 Felony Possession of Cocaine
- 3 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
Arrests
- Craig Laughinghouse, 38, of Sandy Lane Grantsboro, N.C. is charged with twelve counts felony trafficking opioid and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
- Shatine Campbell, 39, of Oak Grove Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony trafficking in opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone and clonazepam pills, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse by leaving illegal drugs and a loaded firearm out in the open where children could easily obtain them.
- Tyrone Lea, 34, of Tarheel Drive Havelock, N.C. is charged with three felony counts trafficking in opioid.
- Juan Jauregui, 27, of Bridges Street Morehead City, N.C. is charged with three felony counts trafficking opioid.
- Josiah Kearney, 19, of River Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with two felony counts trafficking opium.
- Donnie Smith, 29, of N.C. 43 Highway Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Chelsea Wilson, 33, of Antioch Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with trafficking heroin and two felony counts possession of methamphetamine.
- Hubert Monk, 53, of N Water Street Bayboro, N.C. is charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.
- Tracy Howard, 34, of Virginia Ave. Morehead City, N.C. is charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.
- Falanta Simmons, 22, of Merrimon Road Beaufort, N.C. is charged with trafficking heroin.
- Brian Tucker, 35, of U.S. 17 Highway Pollocksville, N.C. is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.
- Angela Fleck, 35, of Midyette Ave. Morehead City, N.C. is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
- Tyrone Jordan, 25, of Highway 33 East Edward N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV-controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun.
- Paula Parson, 48, of Hibbs Road Newport, N.C. is charged with two felony counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two felony counts sell heroin, two felony counts deliver heroin, and two felony counts conspiracy to sell heroin.
- Timothy Holton, 32, of Antioch Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin.
- Rachel Haranzo, 52, of Mirey Branch Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin.
- James Frost, 35, of Salter Path Road Salter Path, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
- Timothy Reels Jr, 32, Sunset Drive Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony sell heroin, felony deliver heroin, and felony conspiracy to sell heroin.
- Yolanda Sutzko, 34, of Stoney Brook Drive Swansboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony sell/deliver heroin, felony sell methamphetamine, and felony deliver methamphetamine.
- Keith Gilliam, 62, of Pamlico Road Oriental, N.C. is charged with four felony counts sell/deliver of cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for sell of drugs.
- Andre Ganues, 36, of Harper Lane Grantsboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine and felony possession of schedule I controlled substance.
- Elton Bryant, 63, of Asbury Road Cove City, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.
- Walter Richardson, 39, of NC 24 Highway Newport, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony sell methamphetamine, and felony deliver methamphetamine.
- Joseph Korbin, 37, of Nine Foot Road Newport, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony manufacture methamphetamine, and felony sell methamphetamine.
- Brandi Turner, 26, of Dutch Treat MHP Newport, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony sell methamphetamine, and felony deliver methamphetamine.
- Christopher Brown, 42, of Mann Boulevard Newport, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony sell methamphetamine, and felony manufacture methamphetamine.
- Ronnie Wetherington, 72, of Wetherington Landing Stella, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine.
- William Gillikin, 46, of Liston Road Beaufort, N.C. is charged with two felony counts felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance and two felony counts manufacture schedule II-controlled substance.
- Lynwood Bowen, 30, of Moore Lane Marshallberg N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III-controlled substance, felony manufacture schedule III-controlled substance, and felony sell schedule III-controlled substance.
- Benny Back, 55, of Sinclair Lane Hubert, N.C. is charged with three felony counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III-controlled substance and felony sell/deliver schedule III-controlled substance.
- Michael Seawell, 34, of Canterbury Road Trent Woods, N.C. is charged with two felony counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
- Christopher Lanier, 35, English Street Newport, N.C. is charged with charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III-controlled substance and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule III-controlled substance.
- Wade Silva, 46, of Wildberry Court Hubert, N.C. is charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of schedule IV-controlled substance.
- Cassandra Herold, 32, of Kilroy Street New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV-controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ziggi Siler, 22, of Highway 17 North New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling for sell of controlled substance.
- Devon Midgette, 41, of Swan Corner Road Bayboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alexander Lloyd, 28, of Bennet Neck Road Grantsboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of fentanyl.
- Christian Gillikin, 24, of Wetherington Landing Stella, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Jamaal Spell, 33, of Bridges Street Morehead City, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Truman Ross Slade, 41, of Gladewood Circle New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Regina Brown, 36, of Miller Blvd. Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Joseph Baker, 42, of N Bern Street New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Victoria Willis, 53, of Simmons Street Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Chrishawndand Johnson, 22, of Temples Point Road Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin and felony possession of cocaine.
- Melissa Gladson, 45, of Highway 17 Bridgeton, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Justin Pickering, 35, of A Street New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin and felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
- Shaun Wolf, 37, of Salter Path Road Atlantic Beach, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Curtis Cahoon, 56, of Halfmoon Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Andrew Palmer, 33, of Askin Brick Road Ernul, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Marquello Moore, 32, of Opal Street New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- George Bostwick, 34, of Thompson Drive Newport, N.C. is charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of schedule IV-controlled substance.
- Nicole Lloyd 35, of High Street Oriental, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Andrew Pataky, 31, of High Street Oriental, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Juan Gamez, 24, of Prowler Lane Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
- Torian Wilson, 32, of Ashburn Lane Durham, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
- Michel Greene, 26, of Country Club Road Trent Woods, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of firearm with removed serial number.
- Reginald Dawson, 43, of Stevenson Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
- Robert Lee IV, 27, of Dutch Treat MHP Newport, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Annette Styron, 48, of Piney Ridge Road Cedar Island, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
- Matthew Rawls, 43, of Cool Springs Road Ernul, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.