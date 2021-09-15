Sheriff’s office: Durham man threw can of paint thinner, splashed deputy in eyes, mouth

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested and charged Tuesday night with assaulting a Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to a release.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred after deputies on patrol responded to a call regarding a verbal dispute just before 8 p.m. in the 4600-block of Rogers Road.

Once at the scene, deputies encountered a domestic dispute and told the two men involved to “stop arguing to end the dispute in a civilized manner.”

After telling the men to stop the argument, one of the men, identified as 26-year-old Derek Anthony Simmons, of Durham, “stopped and picked up a small can filled with paint thinner and threw it at the vehicle of the other male he was arguing with for unknown reasons.”

The can of paint thinner hit the back of the car where one of the deputies was standing. The can flew open and splashed the deputy in the eyes, mouth, nose, arms and onto his uniform, authorities said.

EMS was called to the scene to treat the deputy. He did not suffer any other injuries during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Simmons was then arrested and taken to the Durham County Detention Center. He is charged with assault on a government official, given an unsecured bond and released from jail.