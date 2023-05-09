ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A shooting involving two people injured one of them on Tuesday, according to Rocky Mount police.

Police said they responded at 2:20 p.m. to the McDonald’s at 3752 N. Wesleyan Blvd. They said they found evidence of a shooting. They then went to 2420 N. Wesleyan Blvd., where one of the shooters was found with non-life-threatening injuries. That person, who was not identified, was taken to UNC Nash Hospital for treatment.

“The investigation indicated that there were two shooters and it appears to be specifically targeted,” police said in a media release.

The other suspected shooter was found by police and was being interviewed Tuesday evening, officials said.

In a statement that police also released, the owner of the McDonald’s said none of their employees were injured. Officials did not say whether the shooting happened inside or outside the business.

“We are shocked by this senseless act of violence that occurred at our restaurant. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we are relieved that no further injury occurred,” the McDonald’s owner said in the news release.