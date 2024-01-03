GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are looking for a suspect after three people were shot Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to 518 East Elm Street at 3:39 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds fired. As officers were arriving, they were notified that a shooting victim was en route to the emergency department at UNC Health Wayne by personal vehicle. When an officer arrived at the hospital, they found three people had been shot: Tomnis Ya-Hyme Cox, 32, Zymiere Nahki Barrett, 18, and Devion Bryre Lee, 25.

Each victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigation Division responded to further the investigation, which is in its early stages.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.