Shooting in Jacksonville injures two, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday where two people were injured.

Police responded to a call in the area of Cardinal Road at 12:47 a.m. on Monday. They found a 15-year-old female and a 47-year-old male had been shot. Jacksonville Police along with Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and Onslow County Emergency Medical Services responded and assisted the victims before they were transferred to Naval Hospital on Camp Lejeune with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. This investigation is still active and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads,” said Lt. Christopher Funcke, Investigative Services supervisor with the Jacksonville Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Karratti at (910) 938-6410 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)