KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday.

According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in the Deep Run area.

A preliminary report indicated the men were at a Will Cunningham Road home when a disturbance started between the men and a person who lived at the home. Michael Shane Strickland, 36, was taken to UNC Lenoir Healthcare in Kinston with a potentially life-threatening wound to the head.

Officials said Strickland left the site of the shooting with his brother and was taken to UNC Lenoir by EMS personnel from a nearby home. He was then transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he is currently in critical condition.

Another man, Demetrice Fullwood, 40, was shot in the leg, allegedly by Strickland. Officials said it was a grazing shot and not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said the LCSO has not charged anyone involved in this incident but could do so later after a review with the district attorney.

If anyone has additional information concerning this incident, they are encouraged to contact Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.