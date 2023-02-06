ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at the Executive Inn on Sunday night left one man dead and another injured.

According to Rocky Mount police, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the motel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd. There, they found a 58-year-old man and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The older man was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police told CBS 17 that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anybody with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.