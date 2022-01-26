Shooting leaves two injured and one dead in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one juvenile dead and two other juveniles injured on Wednesday night.

Officials say they responded to the 500 block of Mitchell St. around 8:45 p.m. where they found three males who had been shot. One victim passed away due to his injuries and the other two were transported to Vidant Hospital for treatment. There are no updates yet on the condition of the other two victims.

KPD asks if anyone has any further information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story.