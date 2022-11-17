CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SWAT is responding to a barricaded subject in west Charlotte Thursday, according to CMPD.

Paramedics say one person was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound from this location.

The incident is happening on the 1200 block of Harbor Drive near Moores Chapel Road.

Police ask to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully.

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.