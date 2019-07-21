Greenville Police release names of victims in fatal shooting at Chicken Shack

UPDATE: Greenville Police on Monday released the names of the victims involved in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside the Chicken Shack restaurant at 425 Hooker Road.



Police say 21-year-old Cortavious Arrington was shot and killed during the encounter. A second individual, 22-year-old C-allah Coombs Jr., was shot and received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several people that knew each other, and said both victims were shot by a third person.

Shortly after the shooting, a suspect was taken into custody at the City Gas on North Greene Street, but police say he has not yet been charged with a crime.



Detectives are reviewing the facts of the case with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges are warranted.



According to police, the suspect is not considered to be a flight risk or a danger to the public.

