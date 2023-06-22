KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A convicted felon was arrested on gun-related charges after Kinston police responded to a shots fired call.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of East Vernon Avenue and the 600 block of Cooks Alley. A witness provided officers with a physical and vehicle description of the person involved. Officers saw the vehicle and tried to stop it. The vehicle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and McLewean Street.

Police then arrested Jimmy Blount after a search found a concealed gun. It was also discovered Blount was a felon. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond and charged with the following::