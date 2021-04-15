Siler City pastor accused of sexually assaulting juveniles, facing dozens of charges

SILER CITY, N.C. — A Siler City pastor accused of sexually assaulting juveniles is facing dozens of charges, according to a news release from Siler City police.

Oscar Vera Jimenez, 53, of Siler City, was initially charged with 10 counts of first-degree kidnapping, 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, nine counts of sexual battery and five counts of statutory sex offense with a child

Those charges stem from an investigation that started on April 10 after a report of a juvenile being sexually assaulted.

Siler City police said the juvenile was sexually assaulted by the suspect on several different occasions.

On Thursday, Siler City police said a second juvenile victim was discovered.

Jimenez was additionally charged with one count of common law robbery, 20 counts of first-degree kidnapping, 24 counts of indecent liberties with a child and 24 counts of sexual battery.

Siler City police said Jimenez had access to other juveniles and possible victims because of his occupation and trust from the community.

Jimenez was the pastor at Iglesia Pentecostes Espirito Santo, according to the News & Observer.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, police said.

Jimenez is being held in the Chatham County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about Jimenez or possible victims is asked to contact the Siler City Police Department.