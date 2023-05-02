NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six suspects on federal gun and drug charges on Tuesday.

Six people were arrested after a multi-month investigation, Sheriff Keith Stone said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the arrests after presenting each case to a federal grand jury, who returned indictments in each case.

“The Nash County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their assistance in these cases,” Stone said. “We would also like to thank the Nashville Police Department for their assistance in the federal investigation of Kenneth Pomeroy and Rodney Alligood.

“These types of cases could never be prosecuted if it wasn’t for the teamwork and collaboration of federal, state, and local agencies working together with the US Attorney’s Office to make a positive difference in our communities. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office would like to say thank you to everyone that was involved in our fight against gangs, drugs, and guns.”

Those arrested are:

– Chi-ali Alijuwon BUNN- BUNN was charged after a vehicle pursuit involving the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. BUNN is a validated “Blood” gang member and was found to be in possession of a Glock handgun and a Short-barrel AR-15 rifle with no serial number. BUNN is charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession a Firearm Not Registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

– Elijah Devon CAUDLE- CAUDLE was charged with seven (7) counts of Distributing a Quantity of a Mixture Containing Fentanyl after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office obtained quantities of Fentanyl from CAUDLE through controlled purchases and a search warrant at his residence in Rocky Mount, NC. CAUDLE is a validated “Crip” gang member through the Department of Community Corrections.

– Kenneth Brandon POMEROY- POMEROY was arrested after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Nashville Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. POMEROY was found to be in possession of multiple stolen firearms and a quantities of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. POMEROY is a convicted felon and is not permitted to own or possess any firearms. POMEROY was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Mixture Containing Fentanyl, Possession with intent to distribute a Quantity of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

– Rodney Earl ALLIGOOD- ALLIGOOD was arrested by the Nashville Police Department for a breaking and entering into a residence and taking multiple firearms. ALLIGOOD then sold or traded these firearms to POMEROY for narcotics. ALLIGOOD was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Willfully Engaging in the Business of Dealing Firearms without a License.

– Aaron Deonta WIGGINS- WIGGINS was charged after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office witnessed him throw a handgun into a trash can as deputies arrived at a residence on Star St. Rocky Mount to execute a search warrant. WIGGINS was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

– Tavon VINES- VINES was stopped on I-95 by Sheriff Stone, however, fled the scene after a brief altercation. Nash County Sheriff’s Office pursued VINES until he crashed and fled on foot. VINES was able to escape custody after this incident. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office located a firearm in the vehicle after VINES fled. After a long investigation, VINES was apprehended in Maryland for multiple charges for his involvement in the vehicle pursuit and his involvement in a shooting and robbery in Washington, DC. VINES was indicted in the Eastern District of NC for Possessing a Firearm by Convicted Felon and is currently in custody in Maryland, NC.