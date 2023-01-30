MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols.

Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder.

According to MPD, he has been relieved of duty since the beginning of the investigation.

MPD has not disclosed Hemphill’s role in the incident. The department says the investigation is ongoing, and they will release additional information once it becomes available.

Records show Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean, who were fired along with one other officer after Nichols’ death, were released on bond after they were booked into the Shelby County Jail last Thursday morning.

All five men were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.