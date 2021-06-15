Smell from car leads police to body in Fayetteville ‘suspicious death’

Photos from police of the actual car in which the body was found Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A dead man was discovered in a car after a “suspicious smell” was reported coming from the car in Fayetteville Tuesday, police say.

The incident was reported just after 10:45 a.m. Tuesday outside a home along the 3500 block of Torbay Drive, according to a Fayetteville police news release.

There were “reports of a suspicious smell coming from a vehicle,” the news release said.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the “back seat area of the vehicle,” police said.

Jarrade Walker, 32, who lived in the area was identified as the man who was dead.

“Detectives were able to determine that the vehicle had been seen in the area of the 1900 block of Carol Street within the past week,” the release said.

Police added that detectives are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.