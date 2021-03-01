Sneads Ferry man charged with multiple vehicle break-ins

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Sneads Ferry man and charged him with multiple vehicle break-ins.

An investigation was opened in February and a suspect, Jack Ryan Perno of Sneads Ferry, was identified. Deputies say his vehicle was captured on video surveillance from some of the victim’s home security cameras.

Perno, 20 of Chadwick Shores Drive in Sneads Ferry, was taken into custody on Feb. 26. He went before a magistrate and was charged with the following:

(8) Counts Felony Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle

Possession of Firearm by Felon

(2) Counts Felony Larceny

(3) Counts Misdemeanor Larceny

(6) Counts Misdemeanor Attempt to Break and Enter a Motor Vehicle

Perno was held on a $33,000 secured bond plus an additional $3,000 unsecured bond in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Centr. Officials said the arrests cover 10 cases and more charges are pending.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to lock your car, take your keys and hide your belongings. If anyone has additional information, please contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office or Detective D. Tollefsrud at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case 2021001332 when calling.