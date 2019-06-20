Sneads Ferry woman arrested on drug charges after ‘Operation Royal Takedown’

A Sneads Ferry woman was arrested on drug charges after deputies conducted ‘Operation Royal Takedown’.

Carolee Jane Simpson, 28, was arrested on Tuesday resulting from an investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit known as ‘Operation Royal Takedown’.

On May 22, the Drug Enforcement Unit investigated the criminal activity of Aryan Kings Gang members in and around the Sneads Ferry Community of Onslow County.

Members of the Crime Reduction Team 2 executed two traffic stops during the investigation, resulting in the seizure of user quantities of marijuana, heroin, crystal meth and $14,612.

Information developed during the investigation indicated that the source of the suspected narcotics was coming from 1417 Old Folkstone Road.

A search warrant was granted to search the premises of 1417 Old Folkstone Road, being the residence of David Craig Milam, deputies said.

During the search of the residence, narcotics investigators located the following items three pistols, three rifles, 27.5 grams of heroin, 29.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales and glassine bags for re-packaging.

Deputies said one of the pistols was reported stolen from Pender County licensed firearms dealer.

Simpson was charged with:

Felony Trafficking Heroin by Possession

Felony Trafficking Heroin by Manufacturing

Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession

Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine by Manufacturing

Felony PWIMSD Heroin

Felony PWIMSD Methamphetamine

Felony Manufacturing Heroin

Felony Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling

Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm

Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Conspiracy to Traffick Heroin

Misdemeanor Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Less Than Half-Ounce of Marijuana

She was transferred to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $215,000 bond.

The following individuals were arrested on May 22 as a result of the investigation: David Craig Milam, Brian Richard Pearce II, Robert Edward Harmer, Anthony David Lynn, and Charley Lynn Wiggs.

The investigation continues, and more arrests are expected.