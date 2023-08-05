SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on gun and weapons charges after leaving the scene of an accident.

On Thursday, members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested John Randolph Sauls, 28, of Snow Hill. Officials said he wrecked a vehicle on Southeast Second Street between Dobbs Street and Oak Street. He was located not far from the scene of the crash in another vehicle.

K9 Unit Sasha was deployed and alerted on that vehicle. Sauls was found to be in possession of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and a gun. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged by the Snow Hill Police Department with leaving the scene of an accident.

Sauls was given a $25,000 secured bond.