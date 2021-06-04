Snow Hill man charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of minor

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Snow Hill man has been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Officme recently initiated an investigation based on a tip regarding possible child pornography.  The investigation led detectives to 52 year old Martin Eugene of Snow Hill.

Following developments in the investigation, warrants were obtained charging Sutton with 12 counts of second Degree sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Sutton was arrested in Lenoir County on June 3, 2 and returned to Pitt County where he is housed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV