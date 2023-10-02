SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Snow Hill Police Department arrested and charged a teenager with a break-in and theft at a church.

On Sept. 18, officers responded to St. James AME Zion Church on West Harper Street. Investigators said the church had been forcefully broken into, and the tithes and offerings had been stolen from the church. Officers processed the crime scene and submitted evidence to the Pitt County ID section for analysis.

Heaven Elliot, 18, was interviewed as a suspect and other corroborating evidence was received from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office ID section that indicated him as the perpetrator of the crime.

Elliott was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with Breaking and Entering a Place of Worship, and other larceny-related charges. He was placed under a $40,000 secured bond at the Greene County Detention Center.