Something’s missing: Beaufort County man with eyebrow tattoos facing drug charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man is facing drug-related charges after his arrest on Dec. 2.

Mitchell Evan Adams, 25, of 1244 Old New Bern Rd. in Chocowinity was arrested by investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit. He was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine.

Adams’ arrest stemmed from Investigators making purchases of Methamphetamine from him. Adams, who has tattoos where his eyebrows should be, was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $200.000 secured bond.