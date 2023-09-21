COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The son of a woman who was killed in a house fire on September 17 has been arrested and charged with her murder.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Eugene Harris, who also lived at the home, was arrested and charged with arson and murder after investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. He had his first appearance in Craven County District Court on Thursday. He’s currently being held in the Craven County Detention Facility under no bond.

The fire was reported on Sept. 17 at 3:36 a.m. Cove City Firefighters responded to the fire at 497 Hobbs Rd. The body of the victim, Dorothy Anne McCoy, 76, was located in the mobile home.

An investigation of the fire continues by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Fire Marshall, State Fire Marshall, State Bureau of Investigation and ATF.