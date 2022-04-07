HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified in the theft of hundreds of gallons of gas in High Point.

According to police, on Mar. 14 around 11 p.m., an estimated 400 gallons of gas was stolen from the Bizzy Bee Convenience Store on N. Main Street in High Point.

Police have identified Khalif Tijee Wells, 28, of Newberry, South Carolina, as a suspect. Warrants for felony larceny have been issued for Wells “with full extradition from South Carolina, Virginia and Tennesse.” Well is also wanted in Pennsylvania on unrelated probation violation charges.

Security video shared by the business shows the suspect using some kind of electronic device to circumvent security programs and allow pumps to dispense gas without payment.

Detectives are attempting to identify other suspects involved. Once those suspects are identified, additional charges will be issued.