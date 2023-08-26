CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A series of break-ins at homes around south Charlotte could be tied to an organized South American crime group, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.

The series of residential break-ins occurred from 2022 through 2023 and were potentially coordinated by a South American crime group, CMPD said. Charges against the suspect, identified as Alfredo Reinoso-Rodriguez, 40, were filed in both Mecklenburg and Union counties.

The suspect, who is being held in Virginia following his arrest, was identified following a break-in at a home on Parview Drive off Rea Road in south Charlotte.

CMPD said as their initial investigation began, detectives were able to trace the suspected South American crime group way beyond Charlotte. The investigation has included multiple agencies on the federal and international levels.

Reinoso-Rodriguez was being held by ICE and is awaiting deportation, CMPD said.

CMPD also said they are seeing an uptick in break-ins in the south Charlotte area. Two suspects, identified as Deni’Jay Moore, 22, and Matthew Morency, 35, were arrested for their involvement in two separate break-ins. CMPD said these two arrests do not appear to be related to any organized groups but do show the attentiveness of the community and officers in the area.

If you are the victim of a residential break-in, do not hesitate to call 911, police said. Anyone with information about a residential break-in is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.