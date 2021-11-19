Spartanburg Co. school employee charged with letting minor use marijuana in her home

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County school employee was arrested Tuesday after letting minor use marijuana.

Deputies charged Leslie Biggerstaff with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Biggerstaff knowingly and willfully allowed a minor to use marijuana in her house on August 17.

According to the Spartanburg School District 6’s website, Biggerstaff worked as a librarian assistant and computer instructor at Fairforest Middle School.

The school district said Biggerstaff is no longer employed and that the incident was not school-related.

Biggerstaff was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Nov. 16 and has since been released.