SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was beaten by a man with a hammer inside the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday after being specifically targeted, according to the Speaker’s office and reporting from the Associated Press.

The intruder shouted “where is Nancy?” before attacking Paul Pelosi, the AP reports. Sources tell KRON4 News Mr. Pelosi is in surgery at the trauma center at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Speaker’s office, stated in a press release. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The Associated Press reported that according to two people with knowledge of the attack, Mr. Pelosi was severely beaten and is being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. The sources stated he suffered blunt force injuries.

The FBI just arrived at the Pelosi home to investigate. @AP confirmed Paul Pelosi was beaten in his home with a hammer. He is expected to be okay, but is at the hospital being treated for injuries. pic.twitter.com/pnw4vt2bXO — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) October 28, 2022

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that President Joe Biden is “praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family.”

“This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack,” she stated. “He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”

The United States Capitol Police provided a statement shortly after 7 a.m. Friday that the agency is “assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation.”

“The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the overnight, break-in,” the statement read. “During the California break-in, the Speaker’s husband was assaulted, but he is now recovering. The San Francisco Police Department has the suspect in custody. The motivation for the attack is still under investigation.

“Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” the statement continued. “The law enforcement agencies will provide more information when it can be released.”

The San Francisco Police Department stated officers responded around 2:27 a.m. Friday and that Police Chief William Scott will be addressing the media at SFPD headquarters later this morning.

For its part the FBI’s San Francisco office stated it is currently at the residence.

“The FBI San Francisco is currently at the residence of Nancy Pelosi following an early morning break-in,” the office stated. “A male subject is in custody. The incident is being jointly investigated by the San Francisco Police Department, the United States Capitol Police, and the FBI. We have no additional information to release at this time.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, is a businessman who owns Financial Leasing Services Inc. A San Francisco native who attended St. Ignatius High, Pelosi married Nancy D’Alesandro on Sept. 7, 1963. They have five children. Their home is in San Francisco’s ritzy Pacific Heights neighborhood, near Alta Plaza Park. Nancy Pelosi has represented most of San Francisco in the House since 1987.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently attacked by someone who broke into their San Francisco home. The person is already in custody and Mr. Pelosi is getting medical care. He’s expected to be okay. I’m LIVE on @kron4news now with details from the scene. pic.twitter.com/lthl87aI6E — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) October 28, 2022

On Jan. 1, 2021, in the lead-up to the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol, the house was vandalized, according to San Francisco police, who stated to KRON4 News at the time that “unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk.”

Mr. Pelosi’s brother, Ron, a former uncle-by marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was president of the board from 1978 to 1980, and represented the Sunset neighborhood.

Mr. Pelosi was arrested in May for driving under the influence of alcohol in Napa County. He pled guilty and was sentenced to three years probation as well as given fines and restitution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.