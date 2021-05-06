Standoff over after man barricades self in house, sets it on fire on Lockland Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A standoff that ensued after a man barricaded himself in a house and set it on fire in Winston-Salem is over.

The standoff took place on Lockland Avenue.

The man barricaded himself inside the home around 1 p.m., according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said the suspect began shooting at officers out of a window and officers shot back.

Around 3 p.m., a large fire broke out at the house involved.

Police believe the suspect set fire to the house.

Three people, including the suspect, were inside the house. One person got out safely and the other was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Authorities confirmed to FOX8 shortly after 5 p.m. the standoff is over. The suspect is dead. It is unclear how the suspect died.

The scene where the standoff and fire took place is still part of an active investigation.