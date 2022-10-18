STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men face charges after deputies said they seized over half a kilogram of uncut fentanyl that is enough to potentially kill 250,000 people.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and Norwood Police said on Saturday, Oct. 15, they conducted a joint investigation that led to the arrests of Luis Angel Ventura Castro, 21, and Omar Garcia Luna, 20, both from Gainesville, Georgia.

Authorities said they discovered 517 grams of fentanyl inside their vehicle.

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office

Due to this being pure uncut fentanyl, it has an approximate street value of $258,000, after being cut to a user level and sold. Per the DEA this is enough fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people. Stanly County Sheriff’s Office

Both Castro and Luna have each been charged with two counts of Level 3 trafficking in opium, possession with intent to manufacture sell, or deliver opium, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects are due in court for their first appearance on Oct. 24. Both are currently being held at the Stanly County Jail under a $1 million bond.