IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Warrants were issued for more than a dozen people involved in a Statesville dog fighting ring, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a tip regarding the fighting on Sena Lane in Statesville. Upon arrival, 20 vehicles were found parked in a field at the end of the road, according to the sheriff’s report. Several of the participants tried to flee the scene, however, with the assistance of North Carolina Highway Patrol, all vehicles were contained.

Four dog fighting rings numbered one through four were located. A dog weighing scale, and medical supplies were also seized.

Evidence determined this site had been used for past fights.

Five dogs were rescued, and warrants were issued for 13 individuals.

Charges on the individuals range from felony dog fighting to cruelty to animals.