Statesville woman accused of stealing jewelry from work

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville woman is facing charges after deputies said she stole jewelry from a business where she worked, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a report on Sept. 8 about an employee at a local business possibly stealing various amounts of jewelry.

Detectives interviewed coworkers and witnesses from the business and received evidence showing that several pieces of jewelry had been stolen from the store.

The store’s owner reportedly told detectives that they suspected an employee, Jennie Hedrick.

Authorities said detectives obtained more evidence showing Hedrick had been selling jewelry to businesses in Statesville and Salisbury from May 1 through September 7. Investigators confirmed the pieces were the ones stolen from the business.

Authorities recovered and returned more than $3,500 worth of jewelry to the original business.

Jennie Hedrick was charged with eight counts of felony larceny by employee and two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. She was arrested on September 16.