STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The FBI has confirmed that a Stokesdale man accused of posting violent threats against FBI agents on his TikTok has been arrested.

Jail records show that Stephen Jike Williams is in custody in Forsyth County under no bond. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 8. He was taken into custody by the FBI on Nov. 18 in Stokesdale. The arrest warrant lists the following charges:

Threatening to murder a Federal law enforcement officer with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere, or with intent to retaliate against the officer.

Transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another.

Williams is accused of sending a threatening email to a nonprofit, The Good Information Foundation, and then threatening an FBI agent who went to his Stokesdale home to interview him about the alleged threats.

Court documents say he then posted several videos on TikTok that seemed to reference the encounter with the agent, making threatening comments and expressing conspiratorial beliefs about how FBI agents are enemies of the state and are working with “foreign agents.”

His videos also referenced the “new world order,” an antisemitic conspiracy theory, and he asked the FBI agent about the “stolen” election, documents show. He also made threatening remarks about the CEO of Pfizer, calling vaccines “death” and saying that he’d “shoot [him] in the teeth” if he was near him.

A Spotify account indicates that Williams is a musician performing under the name Jike Williams. Both of the TikTok accounts listed in the court documents, “jikewilliamsofficial” and “jikewilliams” appear to have been suspended. A TikTok “stitch,” where a user posts a video and another user makes a reply video and they’re attached to each other, shows someone reacting to a video posted to the “jikewilliams” account claiming that Trump won the 2020 election.

Court records show he was given no bond and his first appearance will be Wednesday.