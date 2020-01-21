Store owner speaks out after thieves smash and grab jewelry at Raleigh mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thieves smashed several cases to steal merchandise at a Raleigh jewelry store on Monday morning before making their getaway, police said.

The suspects entered Regents Jewelers inside Triangle Town Center as the store opened at 10 a.m., according to police.

“It’s so fast. They look liked they knew where to go, where to hit and what to get,” said store owner Khaleel Mohammed.

Mohammed says the men walked into the store as it opened, and asked the clerk where the bracelets were.

Store surveillance video shows two men walk to the opposite side of the showcase when one wearing a green hoodie pulls out a hammer and repeatedly beats on a glass case until it shatters.

A second suspect, who was wearing a dark-blue hoodie, pulls out the merchandise from the broken cases.

Mohammed said the cases the thieves targeted had gold and diamond jewelry, chains, diamond watches, and Rolex watches.

“They didn’t touch any of the other showcases which have lower value items. They hit it where they’re going to get a lot of money,” said Mohammed.

He estimates the thieves made off with roughly $200,000 in merchandise in under 90 seconds.

A store employee walked out of the store as soon as the suspect pulled out the hammer. No injuries were reported.

Mohammed says Raleigh police found fingerprints and blood on the cases the thieves smashed.

His family has owned the store for six years and says this is the first time they’ve been a victim of a crime like this.

“It’s too tough. It’s very tough,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed spent the day cleaning, and tallying exactly what was stolen. They plan to be open Tuesday.

The suspects are still on the run.