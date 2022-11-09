The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday for bringing a gun to his high school.

A tip led school administrators and Southwest Edgecombe County High School resource officer to the discovery of the gun, according to a statement from the school’s administration.

Richard Jamal Johnson, of Rocky Mount, was charged with having a gun on educational property and given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

There was no immediate threat to the students or staff, the statement read.

“The school remained calm and orderly and the instructional day continued without incident,” according to the statement.