Student faces charges with bringing marijuana, handgun to South Carolina school, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Wade Hampton High School student was charged after bringing marijuana and a handgun to school Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Two students were acting “in a suspicious manner” just before 9 a.m., which caught the administrations’ attention.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old student was speaking to the school administrators and the school resource officer about an unrelated issue when they pulled out marijuana. The officer then searched the student to find a handgun in their pocket.

The student was taken into custody. Deputies said they were not aware of any thearts being made.

The student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of schedule I controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Greenville County Schools said the high school was placed on hold during the incident. The student has been recommended for expulsion, and extra personnel will be on campus for the remainder of the day.