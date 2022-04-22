GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A substitute teacher is facing charges after Greenville police said she assaulted a child at Wahl-Coats Elementary School.

On Thursday at 12:50 p.m., Greenville police responded to 2200 East 5th Street in reference to an assault on a minor. After officers arrived and began investigating, they determined a juvenile, who was not identified, was assaulted by a staff member.

Officers arrested and charged Latisha Turner for an assault on a minor under 12, said J. Brandon Johnson with the Greenville Police Department. Turner was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center and later released on bond.

Pitt County Schools Interim Public Information Officer Zachary Pomeroy confirmed the incident to WNCT’s Courtney Cortright. The statement read:

“We can confirm that school staff, administrators, and law enforcement responded promptly and responsibly to an incident at Wahl-Coates School. The safety of our students is always our top priority and it is our expectation that staff and administrators respond to incidents of this nature in a prompt manner. Appropriate follow-through action will be taken.”