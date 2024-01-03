GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The suspects who are accused of shooting and killing Greensboro Police Department Sgt. Dale Nix during an attempted larceny at a Guilford County Sheetz appeared in court on Tuesday.

Nix was shot on Dec. 30 at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after he reportedly confronted people attempting to steal beer, according to the Greensboro Police Department. An off-duty officer and emergency responder rendered aid, but Nix died at an area hospital.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Warrants allege that Foster stole around $83 worth of beer.

John Walter Morrison, 28, and Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, are also charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Nix was off-duty, but he had his badge and gun with him as he sat at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road, according to the district attorney. That’s when he noticed a car pull in.

Two of the suspects, Foster and Morrison, allegedly went into the store for 53 seconds, stealing five cases of beer each, which officials say they intended to sell.

After the suspects left the store, Nix reportedly got up and approached the driver’s side door of the suspect vehicle. Foster is accused of firing five shots. Nix was struck twice in the back and side.

Blackwell allegedly talked about destroying evidence, including the gun and the registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

Multiple officers, including Greensboro’s Chief of Police John Thompson, were in the courtroom on Tuesday when the suspects were set to appear, along with Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Nix’s widow.

Foster appeared in court over Zoom. The judge explained his rights and the maximum sentences for his charges, which range from 120 days to the death penalty.

The judge declared Foster a danger to the community and stated that he would remain in custody and that a hearing would later determine if the state would pursue the death penalty.

Blackwell appeared after Foster for charges of felony accessory of the fact with a maximum sentence of 231 months. She has a $500,000 bond which the judge left the same.

Morrison was the final of the three suspects to appear, where he was also denied a bond. He also had a misdemeanor drug charge out of Forsyth County and multiple larceny and breaking and entering convictions on his record.

“Tragedy doesn’t even begin to describe this senseless violence,” Judge Tabatha Holliday said, addressing Nix’s wife and expressing her condolences.

Foster, Blackwell and Morrison will be back in court on April 2.

Politicians and community members reacted after Nix’s death with grief and an outpouring of support for GPD.

The Greensboro Police Officers Association said in a statement that it “mourns the death of one of its members — Sergeant Philip Dale Nix.”

Vaughan told reporters on Saturday, “I am angry, and I am sad. I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city,” calling the killing a “senseless act of violence.”

Gov. Roy Cooper said, “Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and loved ones. Every effort must be made to apprehend those responsible and bring justice in this tragic situation.”

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson said, “Yolanda and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this fallen officer, and the entire Greensboro Police Department. We honor this brave officer for making the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our city. I ask all of North Carolina to join us in lifting the officers’ loved ones and the Greensboro PD up in prayer. Let us recommit to supporting law enforcement in this heartbreaking moment. I’ve spoken to the Greensboro Police Chief – my office stands ready to support them in any way we can.”

Taiwo Jaiyeoba, the Greensboro city manager, said, “Our community was better because of him, and hopefully we will continue to remember him and dedicate this year to him.”

Nix held many roles during his time with the Greensboro Police Department, including Criminal Investigations Division Detective, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and his most current assignment was as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit, working closely with the Guilford County Family Justice Center. He was also a Team Leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current Assistant Team Leader of the GPD Honor Guard.

In Nix’s honor, Cooper ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at state facilities from Tuesday morning to sunset on Wednesday.

Help a Hero is hosting a fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to Nix’s family. The fundraiser has been endorsed by the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association. The fundraiser was launched on Dec. 31, 2023, and more than $18,000 has been donated as of Jan. 2.