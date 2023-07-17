HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing multiple charges after Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he fired a gun several times into a vehicle occupied by a one-month-old baby.

Timothy Daniel Reels Jr., 33, of Havelock, was arrested on Sunday by investigators with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Craven County Detention Facility. During a search of Reelsy, approximately ten grams of crack cocaine were located on his person.

He was initially charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was being held under a $200,000 bond. Officials said additional charges are pending, including felony possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said they responded on Sunday to 701 Blades Road in the Harlowe community for a report of shots fired. They found a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by bullets. An investigation determined two people had been involved in an argument, which resulted in Reels shooting a gun multiple times in the direction of the other person. A vehicle at that location, where the baby was, was struck by several bullets.

Nobody, including the baby, was hurt. This investigation is ongoing and other charges may be filed.