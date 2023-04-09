ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police arrested and charged a man after a fight led to another man being stabbed early Sunday.

Officials arrested Lekobie Lyons, 22, Sunday evening. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police responded at 12:20 a.m. to 57 Jeffreys Cove and determined a fight led to a 35-year-old man being stabbed. An unknown third person was also involved.

The victim, who was not named, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where they were listed in fair condition Sunday afternoon. Lyons was taken to UNC Health Nash for injuries and was later released. He was then arrested and taken into custody.